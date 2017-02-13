BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Sikura scored the tie-breaking goal with 43 seconds left in regulation and 30 seconds after a potential Boston College game-winner was disallowed, helping Northeastern beat BC 4-2 in the Beanpot consolation game on Monday night.

Adam Gaudette added an empty-netter to clinch it for the Huskies, who have not won the tournament since 1988. Matt Filipe scored twice and Ryan Ruck made 21 saves for Northeastern.

The game was tied 1-1 after two periods and 2-2 in the final minutes when David Cotton appeared to give BC the lead. But replay showed Ruck was interfered with.

BC was the defending champion in the tournament that brings together the area’s four college hockey powers on the first two Mondays in February. The Eagles had not finished fourth since 1993.

Harvard was set to play Boston University in the championship later Monday night.

