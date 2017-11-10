Patrick Marleau scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick Marleau scored in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night in the first game of a home-and-home series.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice, the second to tie it with a minute left in regulation, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves. The Maple Leafs have won three in a row to improve to 11-7-0.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots.

It’s quick turnaround for the teams with Boston hosting the back end of the two-game set Saturday night.

Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead with 5:30 to in the third with just a second remaining on a Boston power play, batting in a rebound while Andersen was sprawled out after turning away Jordan Szwarz.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock pulled Andersen with 2:04 to go looking for the equalizer and, with exactly a minute to play, van Riemsdyk tied it at 2, redirecting Mitch Marner’s slap pass from the top of the crease.

Notes: Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed his second game with an upper-body injury. … Boston forward Brad Marchand returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Hockey Hall of Fame inductees were introduced pregame, including players Danielle Goyette, Teemu Selanne, Mark Recchi and Dave Andreychuk, and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs from the builders category. Clare Drake, inducted as a builder, wasn’t in attendance.

