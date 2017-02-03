Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium holds rally for fans ahead of Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium held one more rally for local Patriots fans on Friday before the Super Bowl.

The rally featured lots of activities for fans, including face painting, sign-making and live music. Mascot Pat Patriot was also on hand for pictures. There was even a petting zoo full of goats, in honor of “GOAT” Tom Brady.

Patriots fans told 7News they are excited and are looking forward to Sunday.

“It’s Foxborough, how do you not love it here,” said Lindsey Moscato. “It’s a great time. Couldn’t make it to the Super Bowl, so we’re here.”

