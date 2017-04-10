Patriots 2017 preseason schedule released

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The NFL on Monday announced the 2017 preseason schedule for all 32 teams.

The Patriots will kick off preseason play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

They will follow that game up with two road contests against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

The New York Giants will visit New England to conclude preseason play.

The dates and times of for the games will be mutually decided upon between the teams and announced at a later date.

