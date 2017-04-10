Patriots announce preseason schedule ahead of title defense

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have a first step mapped in their title defense.

The NFL has released its preseason schedule for the 2017 season, with the reigning champs kicking things off at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game is the first of four preseason contests for the Pats, who then travel to play the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions before finishing the exhibition slate against the New York Giants at home.

Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date after the teams agree on a time frame.

The trip to Houston will be a triumphant return for the Patriots, as it is the site of the team’s 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The first week of the preseason will be August 10-13.

The NFL has not yet announced a release date for the regular season schedule.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)