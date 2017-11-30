FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat out practice Wednesday with what the team says is an Achilles tendon injury.

Brady has started all 11 games this season for New England. He also has yet to miss a game because of an injury since 2008 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game.

Brady missed one practice last week prior to the Patriots’ win over Miami with the same Achilles tendon injury.

The 40-year-old is coming off a four-touchdown performance in the victory over the Dolphins and has thrown for 3,374 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Tackles Marcus Cannon (ankle) and LaAdrian Waddle (ankle), receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and linebacker Trevor Reilly (concussion) also missed practice on Wednesday.

AFC East-leading New England has won seven games in a row and travels to Buffalo on Sunday.

