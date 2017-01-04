Patriots captain Matt Slater chosen as Bart Starr Award winner

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots special teams captain Matt Slater has been named recipient of the 2017 Bart Starr Award, given to the NFL player who best exemplifies character and leadership on and off the field.

Slater joins his father, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater, who won the award in 1996. They are the first father and son to be chosen for the honor. Players vote on the award.

Slater was on hand when his father received the award and said to receive it himself is “humbling.”

Slater, who helped lead the Patriots to the 2014 Super Bowl title, volunteers through the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and various children’s ministries.

The six-time Pro Bowler will be honored Feb. 4 during the 30th annual Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast in Houston.

