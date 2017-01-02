Patriots coach McDaniels talking head coaching gigs during bye week

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have a quiet week ahead after securing a first-round playoff bye on Sunday with a win over the Miami Dolphins, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be busy interviewing for a head coaching position.

McDaniels, 40, will meet the the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars this week, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

During an interview Monday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show, quarterback Tom Brady said he does not want McDaniels to leave the Patriots, but that he understands why other teams want him.

“I see why there is a lot of interest and there should be because I think he’s the best in the NFL,” Brady said. “Great coaches get opportunities.”

Brady has racked up more than 3,500 yards, 28 touchdowns and has just two interceptions this season under McDaniels’ offensive scheme.

Brady became the NFL’s all-time winningest quarterback earlier this season and he made it a point in the interview to credit McDaniels, saying “I could never be the player that I am without him.”

McDaniels and Brady have built up one of the most prolific offensive attacks in football over the years. Brady has thrown for more than 20,000 yards and more than 150 touchdowns since McDaniels rejoined the team in 2012.

“He’s spectacular and it would be tough to lose him,” Brady said. “I hope he doesn’t for my own personal sake.”

