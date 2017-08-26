Patriots: Edelman to miss 2017 season with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — The New England Patriots confirmed wide receiver Julian Edelman has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2017 season.

Edelman, who led the team in receptions and yards receiving last year, limped off the field with an injured right knee early in New England’s 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

Edelman was injured as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, after having three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch. He was evaluated in a blue tent behind his team’s bench briefly before being taken to the locker room on a cart and getting ruled out for the game.

Edelman was hurt on the opening possession that ended with Tom Brady throwing his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan in a 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

