Patriots fans discuss AFC title game, Super Bowl

Fans were in high spirits as they exited Gillette Stadium Sunday night following a Patriots AFC title win.

“It wasn’t supposed to be this easy. But yes it was!” said one fan walking by.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” said fan John Foley as he left the stadium. “Going to the Super Bowl. Houston. Loving it!”

Some people are already making plans to head to Houston for the big match-up, like New England fan Ted English. “I think it’s terrifc,” English said.

Fired up fans at Tony C’s in Somerville were equally excited.

“The atmosphere is crazy,” said Joel Santana, a Medford resident.

Despite the heavy New England fan presence, there were a few Steelers fans daring enough to step foot inside and fans said they were nice.

“Because Tom Brady would not like that…I’ll just relax and let them be,” said one Pats fan.

As for Brady’s overall performance throughout the season one fan said, “He didn’t let he haters get to him. He came in with a clear head and he was good to go.”

The team is now headed to the Super Bowl with loyal fans right behind them.

“We need five rings, right, I may need to take a trip to the Super Bowl,” said Jose Sotz of Cambridge.

Some Patriots fans are confident heading into the year’s most importnat match up against the Atlanta Falcons. Fan Steve Olsen said the Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan will be “shaking in his boots.”

“He’s got too much to prove,” Olsen said. “Brady’s gonna come in and throw 4 TD’s and they’re gonna win.”

The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on February 5 in Houston, Texas.

