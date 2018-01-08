Patriots gearing up for divisional matchup against Titans

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - It’s official — the Patriots will be taking on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Foxboro.

the Patriots were led by the veteran of all veteran quarterbacks — Tom Brady. The Titans counter with rising star Marcus Mariota under center.

Mariota won his first and only playoff game on Saturday, helping the Titans rally after being down 21-3 to beat the Chiefs, 22-21.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has played in the same amount of playoff games as the Titans franchise has all-time.

The last time Tennessee won a playoff game was 2004 against the Baltimore Ravens. One game later, the Titans fell to New England, who went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

Patriots fans sure wouldn’t mind a rematch of that effort.

The Patriots and Titans kick off on Saturday at 8:25 p.m.

