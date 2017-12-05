Patriots host annual children’s holiday party at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — The New England Patriots Foundation hosted its annual children’s holiday party at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

Hundreds of children from across New England got to take part in the favorite “build a tree” activity, where they decorated Patriots players like Christmas trees with wrapping paper and ornaments.

“It’s awesome coming back, spending time with these awesome guys and girls, having fun, enjoying some Christmas time with each other,” said Patriots center David Andrews as he was covered in decorations.

Along with decorating Patriots players, the night featured dinner, autographs and games. Santa also stopped by for a visit.

