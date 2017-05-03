Patriots host football clinic for students with disabilities

ALLSTON (WHDH) — Some New England patriots players were at the Harvard stadium in Allston Wednesday, where they held a football clinic for high school students with disabilities.

Patrick Chung, Jimmy Garoppolo and Devin Lucien worked with the 150 students, helping with their throwing, catching and blocking.

The players said they wanted to inspire young people living with disabilities.

