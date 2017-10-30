Patriots host Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the Patriots are getting in the Halloween spirit Monday with a special party at Gillette Stadium for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Joining the Patriots at the party were the team’s cheerleaders and mascot Pat Patriot, who wore a Superman costume. Activities planned include pumpkin painting and trick-or-treating.

The party was hosted by the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation.

