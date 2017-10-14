Patriots linebacker injured in multi-car crash in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - According to reports, Patriots linebacker and defensive end Harvey Langi was injured after being involved in a car crash on Friday night in Foxborough.

Langi was reportedly driving with his wife on Fisher Street at around 9:30 p.m. when they were involved in a three-car crash.

Fire crews had to cut the roof off of one of the cars involved to rescue one of the drivers involved. The identity of that driver is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Langi, an undrafted free agent who attended BYU, joined the Patriots this past offseason. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound linebacker, 25, has played sparingly this season, recording a tackle in the team’s win over New Orleans.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

The Patriots have released a statement about the incident:

Statement from the New England #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/8bofNfZtSz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 14, 2017

