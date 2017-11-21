Patriots owner, players team up to give turkeys to families in need

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots teamed up with Goodwill for the 24th year in a row, giving out Thanksgiving food baskets to families in need.

“Thanksgiving is a time of tradition in New England more than any other area, I believe,” Robert Kraft told reporters at the event.

Kraft, the team’s owner, started by donating a $10,000 check from the Patriots Foundation to Goodwill to help with job training and youth programs, and of course, to hand out turkeys. Kraft walked out the first Thanksgiving basket to the Robinson family.

“It’s pretty special,” said Marchan Robinson. “It wasn’t expecting it. They were like, ‘hey, Bob Kraft is going to give you your Thanksgiving basket.’ I was like, what? I’m glad he was able to come out and support families like us.”

More than a dozen Patriots players, including Pats defensive captain Devin McCourty, carried out 220 Thanksgiving food baskets with all the fixin’s.

The turkey giveaway is sponsored by the New England Patriots, Goodwill, and Stop & Shop Supermarkets.

