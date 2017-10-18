Patriots player Harvey Langi and wife reunite for 1st time since car crash

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots player Harvey Langi and his wife Cassidy had an emotional reunion Wednesday, seeing each other for the first time since they were involved in a serious car crash last week.

In a video Cassidy Langi posted on her Instagram, the Patriots rookie linebacker walked to her hospital bed on crutches and gave her a big hug.

Cassidy Langi said in a message with the video that she and her husband were on their way home from a date when the crash happened in Foxborough.

“I completely blacked out and don’t remember anything, while Harvey remembers seeing me, his wife, laying lifeless and gushing blood,” Cassidy Langi wrote.

Cassidy Langi also reached out to friends and family, thanking them for their love and support.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)