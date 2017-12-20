Patriots player Kyle Van Noy treats children to shopping spree

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Christmas came for some lucky Patriots fans at Modell’s in Medford on Tuesday night.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, started the night by treating 20 special kids to a shopping spree. The Patriots star even dressed up like Santa, walking around the store with the kids.

After hitting the aisles, Van Noy then signed photographs and took pictures during a public meet-and-greet. The line of fans stretched around the sporting goods store.

Van Noy, who founded the Kyle Van Noy Valor Foundation, spoke about what it means to be able to help out kids in need.

“You never know what kids are going through, he said. “I just try to give back and do the same.”

