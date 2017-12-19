Patriots players and alumni go holiday shopping with children in need

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Several members of the Patriots and some Patriots alumni joined children in need at Bass Pro Shops in Foxborough Tuesday for some holiday shopping.

The New England Patriots Foundation teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to host Gifts from the Gridiron. Fifty children from local homeless shelter programs paired up with players like Devin McCourty as their own personal shoppers. Isaiah, who went shopping with McCourty, called it a “dream come true.”

“For a lot of us athletes, we’ve been blessed and have a great platform to give back and try to shine a light on some people that are a little less fortunate,” said McCourty. “So I try to lead that charge and have fun doing it.”

Each child received a $400 gift card to buy a winter coat, gloves, a hat and gifts for themselves and their families. Each homeless shelter will also receive a bag of toys from the Patriots Foundation.

