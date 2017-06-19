Patriots players head around the world in the offseason

SHANGHAI, China (WHDH) — Some Patriots players are going global in the offseason, heading to Mexico and China.

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola were in Mexico, touring the country that will host some NFL games later this year. The teammates got to try on wrestling costumes and even visited a lion park.

Thousands of miles away, quarterback Tom Brady was in Shanghai, continuing his tour as a spokesman for Under Armour. He will also be visiting Tokyo before heading home.

