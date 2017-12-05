Patriots players help sort and pack food at Greater Boston Food Bank

BOSTON (WHDH) — Two members of the New England Patriots volunteered at the Greater Boston Food Bank Tuesday to help needy families in the area this holiday season.

Stephon Gilmore and Stephen Gostkowski helped to sort and pack food donations. They both said they were grateful for the experience.

“We didn’t have much growing up, people helped us out a lot,” said Gilmore. “My mom always told me if you ever get a platform, to really do the same thing and go out and help others.”

Food bank officials said the food that was organized Tuesday will go out to more than 530 agencies across the area.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)