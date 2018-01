Tickets to the Patriots playoff game on Jan. 13 will be up for grabs later this week.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

They can only be bought through Ticketmaster and there is a four ticket limit per person.

Prices range from $110 to $229 per seat.

