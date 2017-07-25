Patriots RB James White announced as host of 8th Annual Mayo Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots running back James White was named the official host of the 8th annual Mayo Bowl, a celebrity bowling tournament started by former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo.

The announcement was made Tuesday as White visited Boston Medical Center.

The charity event, sponsored by Citizens Bank and Bob’s Discount Furniture, will be held at King’s in Dedham on Sept. 25. The event has raised more than $1.6 million for the Boston Medical Center over the event’s past 7 years.

Current and former Patriots players have attended the event in the past, including Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Vince Wilfork, Tedy Bruschi, and many others.

“Touring Boston Medical Center’s pediatric unit today was deeply meaningful, and underscores why I’ve chosen to serve as this year’s host for the Mayo Bowl,” said White. “For that reason, I look forward to be partnering with BMC, Citizens Bank and Bob’s Discount Furniture on this exciting community event, which gives so much back to families in Greater Boston and beyond.”

White was one of the stars of the Patriots’ overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, scoring the game-winning touchdown in OT to seal the victory.

