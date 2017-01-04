Patriots receiver Julian Edelman named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a monster game Sunday in Miami.

Edelman hauled in eight passes for a career-high 151 yards as he helped lead the Patriots to a 35-14 blowout win over the Dolphins.

In the third quarter, Brady connected with Edelman on a 77-yard touchdown strike. The score marked a career-long for Edelman. His previous best was a 69-yard touchdown in 2014.

Edelman finished the season with 1,106 yards, 98 receptions and three touchdowns. He joined Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Stanley Morgan and Terry Glenn as the only Patriots players with at least two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

The Patriots are idle this week as the prepare for a home playoff on Jan. 14.

