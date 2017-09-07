BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison got fans charged up in downtown Boston as the curtain opens on a new season for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Fans gathered at Christopher Columbus Park for a special concert performed by Guster Thursday hours before the Patriots’ home opener game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former linebacker Willie McGinest and former center Dan Koppen joined the stage with the team’s 5th Lombardi trophy to talk about what the season opener is like for the players.

Harrison admitted that he had doubts his former teammates could come back from a 25-point deficit and win the Super Bowl in February, but McGinest said he wasn’t surprised given the team’s head coach.

Fans then got to watch a replay of Super Bowl LI, something many of them have done over and over.

