MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski, wants to get you buff for the New Year.

He unveiled his new interval training program at Boston Sports Club on Tuesday.

Gronk pumped up a crowd of people as they broke a sweat at the launch of his family’s workout program at the Boston Sports Club in Medford.

The back injury that knocked Gronk out for the season kept the tight end from jumping into the demonstration of “Gronk’s Fitness Program.”

“When I get back to working out, I will be starting at level one so I’m not showing up until I get to my fit level because these people are really fit here, and I’m not getting shown up like that,” said Gronkowski.

The new workout, complete with rope pulling, chin ups and weight lifting, comes from the heart-pumping routines that powered the family of pro-athletes.

“It’s just a fantastic feeling to have five kids, five great kids, not only were they athletic and that but they’re very smart, honor rolls and all that stuff too, so it’s a good package and they turned out to be great people,” said Gronk’s father.

Gronk says he’s with his team in spirit as he heals, and cheers them on from the sidelines.

“Oh definitely I mean always been a huge support to my teammates and my boys, I love them. And watch them play every week, I’m just a huge fan of watching them every week now,” he said.

The routine will be available on January 2, and is exclusive at Boston Sports Club in Medford.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)