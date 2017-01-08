Patriots to host Texas in 1st playoff matchup

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots will be facing the Houston Texans in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The Texans, who defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-14 on Saturday, finished the regular season as the champions of the AFC South division. They faced the Patriots at Gillette Stadium back in Week 3, when they were shut out 27-0.

“This is what we had envisioned. We had envisioned a great season, we had envisioned an AFC South championship,” said Texans quarterback brock Osweiler. “And we envisioned making some noise in the playoffs, so this is exactly what we expected out of this football team.”

The Patriots remain heavily favored, with the Texans coming to Gillette as the 16-point underdog. The game will be saturday at 8:15 p.m.

