Patriots unveil 2 new private jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — The New England Patriots unveiled two new private jets on Tuesday, making them the first NFL team to get their own planes.

The two Boeing 767’s were renovated to include all first-class seating. They also got new paint jobs, with all five Super Bowl trophies depicted on the tails.

One aviation expert 7News spoke with said the Patriots could even end up making money with the planes by chartering them out when they are not in use.

