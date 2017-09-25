Patriots who knelt before Sunday game respond to criticism

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots players who chose to kneel before Sunday’s game in protest spoke about their decision Monday and responded to criticism from former teammates and President Donald Trump.

Players across the league who knelt said they were hoping to draw attention to racial inequality and police brutality in the United States. Running back James White said while he was kneeling, he also prayed for “guidance over the country” and for unity.

About a dozen Patriots players knelt Sunday and were booed by their own fans at Gillette Stadium, who called the action disrespectful and unpatriotic. Quarterback Tom Brady, who stood and linked arms with his teammates, said he heard the boos and it did not upset him.

“I think everyone has a right to do whatever they want to do and if you don’t agree, you can have a disagreement,” said Brady in an interview on Monday.

Devin McCourty has participated in this protest before and said Sunday’s was bigger after Trump lashed out, saying owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

“There’s actually a lot of talk going between players, I think bigger than all of us as a team,” said McCourty. “We’re all in the NFL, we all represent the NFL. I think one thing that is unique about the NFL is if somebody steps in and tries to bash the NFL or divide the NFL, I think then everyone should view that as a problem.”

Brady, who Trump calls a good friend, said he disagrees with what the president said. Brady called Trump’s remarks “divisive” and said he just wants to support his teammates.

Former Patriots player Matt Light criticized his former teammates, saying he felt ashamed and disappointed.

“Honestly, I just speak for myself. I don’t care how Matt Light views me,” said McCourty, when asked about Light’s comments.

Trump tweeted Monday night, writing, “Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our country.”

