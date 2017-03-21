Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell reads to Mattapan students

MATTAPAN (WHDH) — Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was back in New England Tuesday, where he visited students an elementary school in Mattapan.

Mitchell visited the Mildred Avenue K-8 School as part of his “Read with Malcolm” initiative. The campaign, founded by Mitchell in 2015, aims at transforming the lives of children through literacy.

Mitchell read his own book, “The Magician’s Hat,” to the children. Mitchell published the book back in 2015.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)