Patriots WR Matt Slater wins NFL Bart Starr Award

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Patriots wide receiver and special teams captain Matthew Slater was honored for his hard work on and off the field with the Bart Starr Award.

The Bart Starr Award is given to the NFL player who “who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.” The award is voted on by NFL players.

Slater was unable to attend Saturday’s breakfast because he is with his team preparing for the Super Bowl. His father, Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, accepted on his behalf. Jackie Slater also won the Bart Starr Award in 1996, making them the first father and son to be honored.

“He’s been a very hard-working guy, he’s got a great support group in his coaches and all of his teammates and these are the results of that kind of support,” said Jackie Slater.

Slater said winning the Bart Starr Award means a lot to him, especially because it is an honor he shares with his father, who he called “the man that I’ve looked up to the most in my life.”

