Brady on parade day: ‘We’re going to remember this one for the rest of our lives’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady was the main attraction at Tuesday’s championship parade

Sounds of “Brady! Brady!” “TB12!” and “MVP” rang out throughout the procession as fans proudly wore No. 12 jerseys over thick parkas and sweaters, holding signs declaring star quarterback Tom Brady the G.O.A.T. — the greatest of all time.

Brady grinned and just took it all in, at one point tossing footballs back and forth with fans on the route as the duck boats rumbled along.

“We’re going to remember this one for the rest of our lives and we know you will too,” he shouted from a stage at the parade’s end at City Hall. “I told you we were going to bring this sucker home and we brought it home!”

Brady proudly thanked the fans for their support and loudly shouted “let’s go,” which resulted in a raucous roar.

Watch Brady’s full speech below:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)