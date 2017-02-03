Fans design custom cleats for Malcolm Butler and Devonta Freeman

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Fans attending the NFL Experience got the chance to enter a contest and design cleats for Patriots corner back Malcolm Butler and Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

Fans visiting the Microsoft booth at the NFL Experience were encouraged to submit their designs. Hundreds were submitted and Butler and Freeman picked their favorites.

The winning design Butler picked features patriotic red, white and blue, complete with the “LI” Super Bowl logo. Freeman’s have the skyline of Atlanta and the Falcons’ “Rise Up” motto. The designs were airbrushed onto cleats by artist Marcus Rivero, who called the designs “amazing.”

Butler and Freeman will wear the cleats during the team walkthroughs on Saturday and Rivero said he hopes the players like them enough to wear them for pre-game events on Sunday.

