Pats fan gets Julian Edelman’s autograph tattooed on arm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Patriots fan went above and beyond to show his dedication to his favorite team and player by getting Julian Edelman’s autograph tattooed on his arm.

Steven McGrath said he had front-row seats to the Celtics game last week when he saw Edelman. McGrath said he approached Edelman and asked if he could sign his arm, underneath where he already had the Patriots logo inked.

McGrath’s friend got a picture of the signing and it went viral online, with both the Patriots and Edelman sharing it on Instagram. “Of course I’ll sign your arm!” Edelman captioned the picture.

McGrath decided to make the autograph permanent and less than 24 hours later, he booked an appointment at the tattoo parlor.

Edelman shared a picture of McGrath’s tattoo on his Facebook page, where it quickly got shared.

“Within the next two days, I had 200, 300 friend requests,” said McGrath.

