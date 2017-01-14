Pats fans get pumped for the game with team gear

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Many people are grabbing their Pat’s gear to get pumped for the big game Saturday night.

But it is not all jerseys and t-shirts in the pro shop.

Patriots pajamas and onesies are available. Or for those who want to go in a more formal direction, you can grab a Pats sports coat.

But for the chilly game today, what fans will really need is a hat.

Watch the video above as 7’s Alaina Pinto checks out all the gear in the Patriot’s pro shop.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)