FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Pats fans said they are ready to take on Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game and hope to get ring number five.

“I feel like we’re good. If we shut down Bell stop the run. Give them no big plays, keep them in front of us. I think we have a good chance to win so…” said Derrick Nelson, a Pats fan.

“It’s going to be awesome man. We’re going to be in Houston in a couple of weeks. The drive for 5 here we go baby. Tommy. Let’s do it. Stick it to Roger,” said another fan.

Speaking of Roger, Commissioner Goodell will not be present at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night; and fans say he’s not welcome.

“Yeah, I know….Goodell won’t show up to Foxborough…but hey, he’ll show up to Houston, and we can meet him there,” said Jim Funicella, a fan.

Another fan that spoke with 7News said he thought it was “cowardly” that Goodell wouldn’t be at Foxborough.

Members of Pats nation heard about someone setting off the fire alarm at the hotel where the Steelers were staying on Saturday, and had some ideas about what happened.

“I did hear about that. Inside job, it’s gotta be. Go Pats. Welcome to New England, setting off fire alarms,” said one Pats fan.

A 25-year-old man from East Boston was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, setting off a false fire alarm and disturbing the peace following the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)