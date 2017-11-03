Pedro Martinez hosts benefit for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

BOSTON (WHDH) — Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is hosting his second annual charity gala in Boston Friday evening to raise money for victims of Hurricanes Maria and Irma in Puerto Rico.

The gala is being held at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay. A silent auction at the gala will raise money for hurricane victims.

Joining Martinez are former teammates David Ortiz and Jason Varitek.

