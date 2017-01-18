Pete Frates honored by the NCAA with Inspiration Award

NASHVILLE (WHDH) — Former Boston College baseball player and “Ice Bucket Challenge” creator Pete Frates was honored Wednesday by the NCAA.

Frates’ brother and father accepted the NCAA Inspiration Award on his behalf at the ceremony in Nashville. Last month, NCAA officials presented Frates himself with the award at his home in Beverly.

Frates’ mother Nancy Frates also got a picture of a tribute to Frates in Times Square in New York City.

After he was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, Frates created the “Ice Bucket Challenge” to raise money and awareness for the disease. The challenge has helped raise more than $100 million for research.

