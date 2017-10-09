Police step up security at Fenway as Red Sox fought to stay alive in ALDS

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police stepped up security at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox fought to stay alive in the American League Division Series.

Hanley Ramirez waved a “Believe in Boston” flag during pregame introductions, drawing cheers from a Fenway Park crowd fearful of a second straight postseason sweep.

Then he gave the Red Sox exactly what they wished for: more October baseball.

“I just tried to wake everybody up,” Ramirez said after delivering four hits and three RBIs to lead the AL East champions to a 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Sunday.

“I think that’s my job: Find a way to come through in big situations,” the designated hitter said. “It’s the playoffs. It’s go time.”

David Price pitched four scoreless innings after another Boston starter faltered, and 20-year-old Rafael Devers hit the go-ahead homer to help the Red Sox snap a five-game postseason losing streak.

Mitch Moreland had three of Boston’s 15 hits — matching its combined total from Games 1 and 2, a pair of 8-2 losses. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first postseason homer, a three-run shot in a six-run seventh that put the game away.

As the team battled for the win, officers took to rooftops, watching for threats less than a week after a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

Sox fans came to the ballpark early after being warned that security screenings would be increased, including police K-9’s patrolling Yawkey Way.

After the game, fans said they felt safe. A father from Lynn brought his young son and said he didn’t mind the strong police presence.

