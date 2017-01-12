Predators knock Tuukka Rask out of game, beat Bruins 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night after Bruins’ All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the game.

Rask, named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career, lasted only 12:49. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner came in having won his last two starts, but took a puck off a shot by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi off the bottom right of his mask near his jaw and neck.

Rask immediately shook off his right glove and pulled his mask off. Once he got up, Rask skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre.

Austin Watson also scored a goal for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 35 to improve to 4-3-1.

Torey Krug scored a power-play goal for Boston.

Both teams came in 2-2-1 over the past five games with the Predators playing their last game in Nashville before heading out on a five-game trip, and the Bruins wrapping up a four-game swing of their own.

The slap shot was the third shot Rask faced, then McIntyre faced only three more himself the rest of the first period. This was just McIntyre’s fifth career NHL appearance, and he now is 0-3-1.

The Predators managed only one shot in the final 4:29 of the period after Anton Blidh was given a 5:00 major for interference. Blidh hit Josi high, knocking the defenseman’s own stick into his face and dropping him to the ice. Josi didn’t return with what the Predators called an upper-body injury, leaving Nashville without its top two defensemen with All-Star P.K. Subban on injured reserve.

The Bruins started the second by killing off the penalty, then Watson scored his fourth goal this season from in front at 1:02 of the period. For Watson, he now has a goal in a career-best three straight games. The Bruins tied it up at 8:08 off a wrister from Krug near the blue line when Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson cleared the puck straight to the defenseman for his third goal this season.

Forsberg put Nashville ahead skating up and past Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. He kicked the puck to his stick, then beat McIntyre for his 10th goal with a wrister.

Saros made that stand up as he made stop after stop, including smothering a shot from David Pasternak in the final minute with McIntyre pulled for an extra attacker.

NOTES: Nashville improved to 13-0-4 when scoring first and 15-0-4 when leading after two periods. … Predators forward Craig Smith played in his 400th career game. … Forward Derek Grant made his Nashville debut after being claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Wednesday. … The Bruins scratched defenseman Colin Miller. … The Bruins have scored at least one power-play goal in eight of their last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Predators: Start five-game trip Saturday at Colorado.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)