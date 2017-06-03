Price earns 1st win of season as Red Sox beat Orioles 5-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — David Price took a three-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first win of the season, Hanley Ramirez homered and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Saturday night.

Price (1-0) allowed one run over seven-plus innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a strained left elbow. After belatedly launching his 2017 season with an uneven outing against the White Sox on Monday, Price looked every bit like a five-time All-Star against Baltimore.

The left-hander gave up three hits, struck out seven and did not allow a runner past first base until Manny Machado led off the seventh with a home run. That was the only flaw in an otherwise sparkling performance that enabled Price to improve to 12-5 lifetime against the Orioles, including 7-0 at Camden Yards.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a ninth-inning run, but picked up his 16th save in 17 tries.

Boston took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Ramirez lined an 0-2 pitch from Dylan Bundy into the left-field seats after Xander Bogaerts drew a leadoff walk.

Bundy (6-4) threw 100 pitches over five innings in his fourth start this season against Boston. He’s 2-2 in those games.

After Machado connected in the seventh, the Red Sox went up 4-1 in the eighth against Ubaldo Jimenez. Bogaerts hit a run-producing grounder and scored on a double by Ramirez.

The victory — Boston’s first in a four-game series that concludes Sunday — lifted the Red Sox past Baltimore into second place in the AL East.

NOTEWORTHY

Four of Ramirez’s seven HRs this season have come against the Orioles. … Baltimore fell to 19-9 at home. … Red Sox rookie OF Andrew Benintendi ended an 0-for-19 skid with a sixth-inning single. … Boston’s Mookie Betts got two hits and now has 499 for his career. … RH batters were 0 for 47 against Kimbrel this season until Mark Trumbo singled in the ninth.

ASHER ENCORE

Orioles RHP Alec Asher was so impressive Friday night against Boston (6 1/3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs) that manager Buck Showalter named him the starter Thursday in Washington. Asher has thus far started twice since replacing Jimenez in the rotation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Josh Rutledge was a late scratch due to dehydration. … Manager John Farrell said 2B Dustin Pedroia’s injured wrist continues to improve. Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. “We project that his first day eligible, he’d be ready to go,” Farrell said. . Reliever Matt Barnes was unavailable while attending a personal matter, but is expected to return Sunday.

Orioles: C Welington Castillo could end up spending the minimum time on DL after sustaining a testicular injury Tuesday night. “I’m hoping the last day or two of the 10 days that he’s a go,” Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (6-2, 2.77 ERA), who has won his last five decisions and leads the majors with 110 strikeouts, gets the start in the series finale Sunday.

Orioles: Making his sixth start since coming off the DL, Chris Tillman (1-2, 5.87 ERA) seeks to rebound from a rocky outing (2 2/3 innings, 5 runs) against the Yankees on Tuesday.

