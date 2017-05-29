Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia departs with sprained left wrist

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has left their game against the Chicago White Sox with a sprained left wrist.

Pedroia was replaced by Josh Rutledge before the White Sox batted in the second on Monday.

Pedroia took a nasty tumble after he grounded to first in the first inning. Jose Abreu slid into the bag for the out and Pedroia went right over the top of the big first baseman, putting his hands on the ground to brace for the fall.

