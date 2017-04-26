Red Sox 2B Pedroia still out with sore left knee

BOSTON (AP) – Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is sitting out Wednesday’s game against the Yankees with a sore left knee, his third straight since the Orioles’ Manny Machado slid into the back of his leg.

Manager John Farrell says Pedroia still has “lingering soreness” and he didn’t want to risk him losing his footing on the wet ground.

Rain has been falling most of the day in Boston. Neither the Red Sox nor Yankees was able to take batting practice on the field before their scheduled opener of a rain-shortened, two-game series.

Machado made a late slide in Baltimore on Friday that injured Pedroia’s left knee and ankle.

Farrell says he is hopeful Pedroia returns to the lineup Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)