BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy gave an update on his most recent cancer battle.

Remy, who is battling cancer for a fifth time, said he has completed surgery and chemotheraphy and is now moving onto radiation.

“The end of a long process is in sight. Felling (sic) good,” Remy tweeted.

He celebrated his 65th birthday Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)