Red Sox Christmas Caravan spreads holiday cheer at Boston hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) — Mmebers of the Red Sox visited several hospitals around Boston Friday, delivering gifts to children spending the holidays hospitalized.

Players posed for pictures and signed autographs for patients. Also along for the trip was the team’s mascots Wally and Tessie. The team made stops at Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“It’s good for us to be able to come and spend some time with them and I guess put a holiday smile on their face,” said Red Sox pitcher Heath Hembree. “And they put a smile on our faces when we get to see them.”

New Red Sox manager Alex Cora even spoke Spanish with one young patient and her family. Cora said he promised to visit her during the season and said the team would make another visit to the hospitals in the summer.

Players will be visiting a baseball academy in Roxbury later Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)