Red Sox clinch AL East, top Astros 6-3; rematch in playoffs

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox clinched the AL East by beating Houston 6-3 Saturday, setting up an immediate rematch with the Astros in the playoffs.

David Price delivered in his relief role as the Red Sox ended a two-game skid and won back-to-back AL East titles for the first time in franchise history. Boston’s victory left the New York Yankees with a wild-card spot.

The Red Sox will begin the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at West champion Houston. The Yankees will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday, with the winner playing at Central champion Cleveland on Thursday in the ALDS.

