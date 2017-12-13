Red Sox grant holiday wishes with ‘Gift of Sox’ campaign

BOSTON (WHDH) — Members of the Red Sox granted holiday wishes Wednesday as part of their social media campaign “Gift of Sox.”

Red Sox fans are invited to tweet their Red Sox wishes to the team’s Twitter account. Some lucky fans have gotten their wishes for jerseys and autographs granted.

Some players also visited St. Patrick’s School in Roxbury Wednesday. The players and Tessie the Green Monster posed for pictures, signed autographs and handed out Red Sox merchandise.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)