BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox Manager John Farrell is inviting lymphoma patients to Red Sox games with a new ticket program.

“Farrell’s Fighters” provides game tickets to lymphoma patients and their families each month throughout the season.

Farrell was diagnosed with lymphoma two years. He went through a successful treatment and is now in remission.

