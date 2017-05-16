Red Sox meeting with community leaders to discuss racism issues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox management and community leaders are set to discuss recent issues of racism at Fenway Park and how to resolve the problems.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, will be between team management and the Black Community Information Center.

The sides will discuss improving race relations at Fenway.

The Red Sox have been trying to counter reported racism at the park, but some feel that more needs to be done.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions at the ballpark after Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones said he was the target of racist comments while playing at Fenway. Jones said fans shouted racist comments at him earlier this month.

The Red Sox have since apologized to Jones and said fans who behave that way will be told to leave. Earlier this month, one fan accused of making racist remarks was banned from the ballpark for life.

