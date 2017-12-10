WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WHDH) – Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested in Tennessee on Friday.

The alleged incident happened in Williamson County, Tennessee. 7News spoke with Wright’s attorney who said he spent the night in jail and was released Saturday morning on $2,500 bond.

Wright is charged with domestic related assault and preventing a 911 call. His attorney said it was not a physical altercation.

Wright’s family released the following statement through his attorney:

“On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hands at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

The Red Sox also responded with a statement saying:

“We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and MLB are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Wright has been with the Red Sox since 2013. He was All-Star in 2016, but he spent most of last season on the disabled list.

Wright’s lawyer said he’s expected in court on Dec. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)